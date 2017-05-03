Evening Report – Wed., May 3, 2017 – Otter Grocery Intervention
KRFP | May 3, 2017 | 8:07 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Butch Otter, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Climate Change, Crime, Dams, Environment, Gary Dorr, Gay Rights, Grocery Tax, Hate Crime, Human Rights, Idaho Legislature, National Monument, nez perce tribe, Raul Labrador, Salmon, Steven Nelson
- Gov. Otter files Motion to Intervene in Grocery Sales Tax Repeal Bill Veto Case
- Rep. Labrador Introduces Bill to Limit Presidents’ Ability to Declare National Monuments
- Rep. McMorris Rodgers Questions Northwest Dam Operations
- 3rd Man Sentenced in Killing of Steven Nelson
- Gary Dorr of Nez Perce Tribe Speaks at Climate Rally
