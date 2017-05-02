Evening Report – Tue., May 2, 2017 – Moscow Playgrounds
KRFP | May 2, 2017 | 7:00 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Black Block, Dwight Curtis, Education, Elections, Environment, May Day, Mike Lowry, Olympia, Parks, Playgrounds, Police, Portland, Seattle, State of Washington, Voter Registration, Wolves, WSU
- Moscow Council Delays Decision on Allocating Remaining $1.9 Million in Hamilton Fund for Playgrounds around the City
- WSU Professor Files Complaint Saying University Damaged his Academic Career with Press Statement about Wolves Last Year
- Former Washington Governor Mike Lowry Dies
- Police & Black Block Clash in May Day Riots in Portland & Olympia, Protests Unusually Peaceful in Seattle
