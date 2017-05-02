Evening Report – Tue., May 2, 2017 – Moscow Playgrounds

Moscow Council Delays Decision on Allocating Remaining $1.9 Million in Hamilton Fund for Playgrounds around the City

WSU Professor Files Complaint Saying University Damaged his Academic Career with Press Statement about Wolves Last Year

Former Washington Governor Mike Lowry Dies

Police & Black Block Clash in May Day Riots in Portland & Olympia, Protests Unusually Peaceful in Seattle



