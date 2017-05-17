Evening Report – Wed., May 17, 2017 – 6th Street Fix Delayed

Moscow Council Rejects Single Bid to Re-align 6th Street Intersection at Jackson

Pullman Council Members Decide to Remove Sentence About Police Helping Enforce Federal Immigration Law from Welcoming City Ordinance

Voters in 2 Latah County Districts Pass Supplemental Levies

Defense Testimony in WSU Football Player assault Case May Have Led Jury to Acquit

Dispute Over Whether Private EMS Firm Could have Helped Quickly After Accident, If Called



LoFi Stream:

Download:

LoFi | HiFi