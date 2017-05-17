Evening Report – Wed., May 17, 2017 – 6th Street Fix Delayed
KRFP | May 17, 2017
Tags: Ambulance, City of Moscow, Education, Elections, Emergency Response, immigration, Sixth Street, Traffic, Troy School District, Whitepine School District, WSU
- Moscow Council Rejects Single Bid to Re-align 6th Street Intersection at Jackson
- Pullman Council Members Decide to Remove Sentence About Police Helping Enforce Federal Immigration Law from Welcoming City Ordinance
- Voters in 2 Latah County Districts Pass Supplemental Levies
- Defense Testimony in WSU Football Player assault Case May Have Led Jury to Acquit
- Dispute Over Whether Private EMS Firm Could have Helped Quickly After Accident, If Called
