Evening Report – Wed., May 24, 2016 – Budget Impacts

Idaho would Lose $1 Billion in Federal Medicaid Payments if Trump Budget Passes

Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Plans to Narrow Down Choices after State Study shows 4 Proposals to Supplement Area Water Supply have Potential

Rep. Raul Labrador’s Immigration Crackdown Bill Passes US House Judiciary Committee



