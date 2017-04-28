Evening Report – Fri., Apr 28, 2017 – NSA Board of Adjustment Comments
KRFP | April 28, 2017 | 7:35 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Board of Adjustment, Cannabis, Central Business District, Christ Church, City of Moscow, Donald Trump, Doug Wilson, Education, Human Rights, Jay Inslee, New Saint Andrews, Sex Trafficking
- New St. Andrews Expansion Likely to be Appealed
- More Public Comment from Tuesday’s Moscow Board of Adjustment Hearing on New St. Andrews Plan to Expand to 500 Full-Time Equivalent Students in Downtown
- Trump wants to Break Up 9th Circuit Court of Appeals
- Inslee Signs 3 Cannabis Law Changes, Law to Help Sex Trafficking Survivors
