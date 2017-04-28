Evening Report – Fri., Apr 28, 2017 – NSA Board of Adjustment Comments

New St. Andrews Expansion Likely to be Appealed

More Public Comment from Tuesday’s Moscow Board of Adjustment Hearing on New St. Andrews Plan to Expand to 500 Full-Time Equivalent Students in Downtown

Trump wants to Break Up 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

Inslee Signs 3 Cannabis Law Changes, Law to Help Sex Trafficking Survivors



