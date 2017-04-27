Evening Report – Thu., Apr 27, 2017 – Judge Nye Nomination
KRFP | April 27, 2017 | 7:07 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Congress, Crime, David Nye, Education, Edward Lodge, Kenton Bird, lewiston, Milo Yiannapoulos, Raul Labrador, Seattle, University of Idaho, University of Washington
- White House Agrees to Nominate Judge Nye to US District Court Seat
- King County Prosecutor Charges Woman with Shooting Anti-Fascist Organizer on UW Campus in Seattle on Inauguration Night
- US Representative Raul Labrador to Hold Town Hall Meetings in Lewiston & Coeur d’Alene Friday, May 5th
- UI Faculty Senate Requests Moratorium on Conversion of Classroom Space because of Shortage
