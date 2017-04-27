Evening Report – Thu., Apr 27, 2017 – Judge Nye Nomination

White House Agrees to Nominate Judge Nye to US District Court Seat

King County Prosecutor Charges Woman with Shooting Anti-Fascist Organizer on UW Campus in Seattle on Inauguration Night

US Representative Raul Labrador to Hold Town Hall Meetings in Lewiston & Coeur d’Alene Friday, May 5th

UI Faculty Senate Requests Moratorium on Conversion of Classroom Space because of Shortage



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi