Evening Report – Wed., Apr 26, 2017 – Board Grants NSA Expansion Permit
KRFP | April 26, 2017 | 9:03 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Board of Adjustment, Caroline Nilsson Troy, Central Business District, City of Moscow, City of Pullman, Dan Foreman, Education, Idaho Legislature, League of Women Voters, New Saint Andrews, Paulette Jordan, zoning
Tags: Board of Adjustment, Caroline Nilsson Troy, Central Business District, City of Moscow, City of Pullman, Dan Foreman, Education, Idaho Legislature, League of Women Voters, New Saint Andrews, Paulette Jordan, zoning
- Moscow Board of Adjustment Grants New St. Andrews Conditional Use Permit to Expand Downtown; Appeal Expected
- District 5 Legislators Tout Accomplishments & Discuss Issues
- Pullman City Council Decides Not to Build Part of Recreation Trail
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply