Evening Report – Fri., Apr 21, 2017 – Attorneys on Treaty Rights
KRFP | April 21, 2017 | 6:51 pm | Evening Report
Tags: Athletics, Cell Phones, Education, Environment, Native Americans, Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment, University of Idaho, Washington Legislature
Tags: Athletics, Cell Phones, Education, Environment, Native Americans, Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment, University of Idaho, Washington Legislature
- Attorneys Speak about Treaty Rights at Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment Conference
- State Education Board Approves $1 Million More in Athletic Spending at UI
- Washington to Tighten Restrictions on Using Cell Phones & Devices while Driving
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply