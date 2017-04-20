Evening Report – April 20, 2017 – New St. Andrews Expansion Hearing April 25th
KRFP | April 20, 2017 | 6:59 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Butch Otter, Christ Church, City of Moscow, Crime, Education, Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, Juliaetta, Lewis County, New Saint Andrews, Taxes
- Moscow Board of Adjustment Hearing on New St. Andrews College Expansion to be Held Tuesday, April 25th at City Hall
- Idaho Lawmakers File Suit to Overturn Otter Grocery Sales Tax Repeal Veto
- Lewis County Escaped Inmate Caught Near Juliaetta
