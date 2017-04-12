Evening Report – Thu., Apr 12, 2017 – State ISP Privacy Bill
April 13, 2017
Tags: Crime, Ed Murray, Hate Crime, ICE, Internet, Internet Service Providers, ISP, Nampa, Seattle, Tacoma, University of Idaho, Washington Legislature
- Washington House Holds Hearing on Bill to Protect ISP Customers’ Data
- NWDC Resist: 400 Immigration Detainees Went on Hunger Strike
- Judge Sentences 2 for Killing former UI Student in Nampa
- Attorney for Alleged Sex Abuse Victim Wants to Depose Seattle Mayor Ed Murray
