Evening Report – Wed., Apr 19, 2017 – Earth Week
KRFP | April 19, 2017 | 7:20 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bill Lambert, BNSF, City of Moscow, Civil Disobedience, Coal, Coal Trains, Crime, Earth Day, Elections, Environment, Oil Trains, Railroads, Sandpoint, Spokane, Suicide
- Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert Gives Out Earth Day Awards
- Train Blockaders Sue Federal Government
- Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Announces Intention to Move Forward with Second Rail Parallel Bridge over Lake Pend Orielle at Sandpoint to Relieve Rail Congestion
- Accused Western Washington Mall Killer Apparently Commits Suicide in Jail
