Evening Report – Wed., Apr 19, 2017 – Earth Week

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert Gives Out Earth Day Awards

Train Blockaders Sue Federal Government

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Announces Intention to Move Forward with Second Rail Parallel Bridge over Lake Pend Orielle at Sandpoint to Relieve Rail Congestion

Accused Western Washington Mall Killer Apparently Commits Suicide in Jail



