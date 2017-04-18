Evening Report – Tue., Apr 18, 2017 – Farmers Mkt. Periphery

Moscow City Council Rejects Ordinance Separating Licensed Non-Farmers Market Street Vendors from Those Participating in Saturday Farmers Market

UI to Ask for 6% Tuition Increase

Survey Finds 67% WSU Faculty Drive Alone to Work



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi