Evening Report – Mon., Apr 17, 2017 – Idaho Science Standards
KRFP | April 17, 2017 | 7:00 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: BATF, Eclipse, Education, Explosives, FBI, Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers, Oregon, Parks, Science Curriculum, Sherri Ybarra
Tags: BATF, Eclipse, Education, Explosives, FBI, Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers, Oregon, Parks, Science Curriculum, Sherri Ybarra
- Idaho Education Dept. to Hold Public Hearing in Lewiston on School Science Standards
- Oregon Parks Dept. to Take Total Solar Eclipse Campground Reservations starting Wednesday
- Injured UI Rocket Club Explosion Victims on the Mend
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply