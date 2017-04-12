Evening Report – Wed., Apr 12, 2017 – Grocery Tax Repeal Veto

Idaho Lawmakers Want Attorney General to Not Recognize Gov. Butch Otter’s Veto of the Grocery Sales Tax Repeal Bill Because Veto Came too Late

Spokane Council Wants More Civilian Oversight of Police Dept.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray Denies Sexual Assault Claims



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi