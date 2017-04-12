Evening Report – Wed., Apr 12, 2017 – Grocery Tax Repeal Veto
KRFP | April 12, 2017 | 9:01 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Butch Otter, Ed Murray, Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, Police, Sales Tax, Seattle, Spokane, Spokane Police, Taxes
Tags: Butch Otter, Ed Murray, Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, Police, Sales Tax, Seattle, Spokane, Spokane Police, Taxes
- Idaho Lawmakers Want Attorney General to Not Recognize Gov. Butch Otter’s Veto of the Grocery Sales Tax Repeal Bill Because Veto Came too Late
- Spokane Council Wants More Civilian Oversight of Police Dept.
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray Denies Sexual Assault Claims
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply