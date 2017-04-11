Evening Report – Tue., Apr 11, 2017 – Non-Market Vendors

Moscow Council to Consider Banning Street Vendors Near Saturday Farmers Market

Federal Investigators to Look into WSU’s Handling of Sexual Assault Allegation

USDA’s Wildlife Services Division Temporarily Bans Cyanide Traps in Idaho



