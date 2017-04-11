Evening Report – Tue., Apr 11, 2017 – Non-Market Vendors
KRFP | April 11, 2017 | 7:27 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: City of Moscow, Cyanide, Education, Farmers Market, sexual assault, Title IX, USDA, Wildlife, Wildlife Services Agency, WSU
- Moscow Council to Consider Banning Street Vendors Near Saturday Farmers Market
- Federal Investigators to Look into WSU’s Handling of Sexual Assault Allegation
- USDA’s Wildlife Services Division Temporarily Bans Cyanide Traps in Idaho
