Evening Report – Thu., Apr 6, 2017 – Oil Train Track Faults

Oil Train Routs have Thousands of Defects

Gov. Butch Otter Signs more than 100 Bills in Last 3 Days

Dissolved Nitrogen Causing Mortality in Ocean-Going Salmon & Steelhead

Headless Body Found in Snake Believed to be Potlatch Man who Disappeared 9 Years Ago



