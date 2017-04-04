Evening Report – Tue., Apr 4, 2017 – Borah Symposium: Fear & Ebola

Patricia Carrick of Doctors Without Borders speaks at UI Borah Symposium on the how Fear Influenced Health Decisions during West Africa Ebola Epidemic

Idaho State Tax Commission won’t Reveal Details about Sales Tax Collection Agreement with Amazon-Dot-Com

Montana Legislature Plans to Fight Back Against Legalized Internet Service Provider Browsing Data Sales by Denying State Contracts to Companies that Sell Customers’ Browsing Data



