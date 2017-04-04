Evening Report – Tue., Apr 4, 2017 – Borah Symposium: Fear & Ebola
KRFP | April 4, 2017 | 7:16 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Doctors Without Borders, Ebola, Idaho Tax Commission, Internet, Internet Service Providers, Montana, Patricia Carrick, Sales Tax, Taxes, University of Idaho
- Patricia Carrick of Doctors Without Borders speaks at UI Borah Symposium on the how Fear Influenced Health Decisions during West Africa Ebola Epidemic
- Idaho State Tax Commission won’t Reveal Details about Sales Tax Collection Agreement with Amazon-Dot-Com
- Montana Legislature Plans to Fight Back Against Legalized Internet Service Provider Browsing Data Sales by Denying State Contracts to Companies that Sell Customers’ Browsing Data
