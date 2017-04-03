Evening Report – Mon., Apr 3, 2017 – Otter on Groceries, Gap, Ladder

Gov. Otter Won’t Say if He’ll Veto Grocery Sales Tax Repeal

Otter Speaks on Teacher Career Ladder Pay at Press Conference

Part of Gov. Otter’s Request for Federal Disaster Designation due to Flooding & Crop Damage Denied

Washington House Passes its Version of the Budget

House Committee Passes Bill to Increase Washington’s Smoking Age to 21

Attorney General Bob Ferguson Sues Tim Eyman

More from Dam Breaching Debate at WSU



