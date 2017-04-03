  • Gov. Otter Won’t Say if He’ll Veto Grocery Sales Tax Repeal
  • Otter Speaks on Teacher Career Ladder Pay at Press Conference
  • Part of Gov. Otter’s Request for Federal Disaster Designation due to Flooding & Crop Damage Denied
  • Washington House Passes its Version of the Budget
  • House Committee Passes Bill to Increase Washington’s Smoking Age to 21
  • Attorney General Bob Ferguson Sues Tim Eyman
  • More from Dam Breaching Debate at WSU


