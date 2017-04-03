Evening Report – Mon., Apr 3, 2017 – Otter on Groceries, Gap, Ladder
KRFP | April 3, 2017 | 7:29 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bob Ferguson, Butch Otter, Career Ladder, Dam Breaching, Dams, Education, Flooding, Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, Nicotine, Sales Tax, Salmon, Smoking, Snake River, State of Washington, Taxes, Tobacco, Vaping, Washington Legislature
- Gov. Otter Won’t Say if He’ll Veto Grocery Sales Tax Repeal
- Otter Speaks on Teacher Career Ladder Pay at Press Conference
- Part of Gov. Otter’s Request for Federal Disaster Designation due to Flooding & Crop Damage Denied
- Washington House Passes its Version of the Budget
- House Committee Passes Bill to Increase Washington’s Smoking Age to 21
- Attorney General Bob Ferguson Sues Tim Eyman
- More from Dam Breaching Debate at WSU
