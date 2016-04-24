Evening Report – Mon., Apr 24, 2016 – New St. Andrews / March for Science
KRFP | April 24, 2017 | 8:25 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Board of Adjustment, Cannabis, Christ Church, City of Moscow, Hempfest, Idaho Constitution, March for Science, New Saint Andrews, Veto
- Critic of Christ Church’s Advancing Local Influence says Tomorrow’s Moscow Board of Adjustment Conditional Use Permit Hearing to Add 300 New St. Andrews Students Marks End Game for Consolidation of Political Power
- 200 March for Science in Pullman
- Hemp Fest Attendees Sign New Idaho Initiative Petition
- Idaho Sen. Vick to Promote Constitutional Amendment Requiring Special Legislative Sessions to Override Gubernatorial Vetoes
