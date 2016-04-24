Evening Report – Mon., Apr 24, 2016 – New St. Andrews / March for Science

Critic of Christ Church’s Advancing Local Influence says Tomorrow’s Moscow Board of Adjustment Conditional Use Permit Hearing to Add 300 New St. Andrews Students Marks End Game for Consolidation of Political Power

200 March for Science in Pullman

Hemp Fest Attendees Sign New Idaho Initiative Petition

Idaho Sen. Vick to Promote Constitutional Amendment Requiring Special Legislative Sessions to Override Gubernatorial Vetoes



