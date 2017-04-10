Evening Report – Mon., Apr 10, 2017 – Moscow Pavement
KRFP | April 10, 2017 | 6:56 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Crime, Grand View, John Wayne Trail, Kevin Lilly, Nuclear Waste, Parks, Streets, Tekoa, Transportation, US Ecology Idaho, Vermont, Washington Legislature
- Moscow Committee Moves Comprehensive Street Assessment Forward
- Republican Parks Budget Specifically Prohibits Funding for John Wayne Trail Improvements
- Genesee Man in Jail on Attempted Murder Charges Stemming from Knife Attack on his Ex-Wife in Moscow
- Nuclear Regulatory Commission Moves Forward with Radioactive Water Shipments From Vermont to Idaho
