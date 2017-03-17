Evening Report – Fri., Mar 17, 2017 – 3rd St. Bridge

Citizens for a Livable Community Addresses Moscow City Council about Possibility of a Vehicular Bridge over Paradise Creek on 3rd St.

Idaho Environmental Quality Board votes to Allow More Field Burning Pollution



Racist Fliers Target Minorities in Spokane

Governor Otter Opposes Bill to Repeal Sales Tax on Food

Bill to Limit Early Voting in Idaho Killed



