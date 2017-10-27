Evening Report – Mon., Oct 27, 2017 – New St. Andrews & CJ’s

New St. Andrews Announces Intention to Purchase Moscow Social Club aka Cadillac Jack’s Building to Expand Campus

Idaho House Votes 51-9 to Repeal 6% Sales Tax on Groceries

Idaho Legislature Moving Comprehensive Transportation Bill Forward

First Wolf Verified in Nevada since 1922



