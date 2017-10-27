Evening Report – Mon., Oct 27, 2017 – New St. Andrews & CJ’s
Tags: Christ Church, Education, Environment, Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, Moscow Social Club, New Saint Andrews, Sales Tax, Taxes, Transportation, Wildlife, Wolves
- New St. Andrews Announces Intention to Purchase Moscow Social Club aka Cadillac Jack’s Building to Expand Campus
- Idaho House Votes 51-9 to Repeal 6% Sales Tax on Groceries
- Idaho Legislature Moving Comprehensive Transportation Bill Forward
- First Wolf Verified in Nevada since 1922
