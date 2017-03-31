Evening Report – Fri., Mar 31, 2017 – ICE Raids

UI Law School Panel on Immigration Law Under Trump Administration

ICE Agents Detain 84 in Northwest

University of Idaho Athletics has $1 Million Defecit

Otter Appeals Sage Grouse Habitat Lawsuit Denial



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi