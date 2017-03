Evening Report – Thu., Mar 30, 2017 – Seattle Sanctuary Lawsuit

Seattle Sues Trump Administration over Sanctuary City Punishment

Judge Releases Mexican DACA Resident after more than 6 Weeks in Puget Sound Detention Facility

Washington Bill Would Allow Parents to Administer Medical Cannabis in Schools



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

[audio:]

Download:

LoFi