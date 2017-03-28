Evening Report – Tue., Mar 28, 2017 – Mullan Mine Strike
KRFP | March 28, 2017 | 7:24 pm | Evening Report
- Lucky Friday Miners Strike in Mullan in 3rd Week
- Transportation Package Moves Though Idaho Legislature
- Jury Convicts Moscow Woman of Animal Cruelty to Horses
