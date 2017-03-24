Evening Report – Fri., Mar 24, 2017 – Yellowstone Bison Slaughter

Mike Meese of the Buffalo Field Campaign on the Ongoing Bison Slaughter at Yellowstone

Info about CIA Command and Control over Torture Program Psychologists James Mitchell & Bruce Jessen Sought in Federal Court in Spokane

Republican-led Coalition in Washington Senate Passes $43 Billion Operating Budget



