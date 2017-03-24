Evening Report – Fri., Mar 24, 2017 – Yellowstone Bison Slaughter
KRFP | March 24, 2017 | 7:51 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bison, Bruce Jessen, Buffalo Field Campaign, CIA, Education, James Mitchell, Mike Meese, torture, Washington Legislature, Yellowstone
- Mike Meese of the Buffalo Field Campaign on the Ongoing Bison Slaughter at Yellowstone
- Info about CIA Command and Control over Torture Program Psychologists James Mitchell & Bruce Jessen Sought in Federal Court in Spokane
- Republican-led Coalition in Washington Senate Passes $43 Billion Operating Budget
