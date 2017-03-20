KRFP Evening Report – Thu., Mar 23, 2017 – Video Coop
KRFP | March 23, 2017 | 7:34 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Business, Gas and Oil Conservation Commission, Howard Hughes, Idaho Legislature, Latah County, Natural Gas, Oil, Transportation, Video Co-op
- Howard Hughes Video Rental Business to Transform into Video Cooperative
- Latah County Commissioners to Send Letter to ITD Opposing 129,000 Pound Semis on Some Highways in the County
- Oil & Gas Rule Changes Pass Senate, Heads to Governor’s Desk
