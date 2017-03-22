Evening Report – Wed., Mar 22, 2017 – Climate Hearing

University of Idaho Geography Professor John Abatzoglou Speaks about his Testimony at Idaho Legislature Climate Hearing

Idaho Senate Votes to Repeal 6% Grocery Sales Tax

Trump Budget Would Gut Puget Sound Protection

Big Transportation Bill Killed, Leaving Only GARVEE Bond Bill

University of Idaho Benjamin Cover Speaks on Gerrymandering and Redistricting



