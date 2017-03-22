Evening Report – Wed., Mar 22, 2017 – Climate Hearing
Tags: Benjamin Cover, Climate, Climate Change, Donald Trump, Environment, Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, John Abatzoglou, Puget Sound, Sales Tax, Transportation, University of Idaho
- University of Idaho Geography Professor John Abatzoglou Speaks about his Testimony at Idaho Legislature Climate Hearing
- Idaho Senate Votes to Repeal 6% Grocery Sales Tax
- Trump Budget Would Gut Puget Sound Protection
- Big Transportation Bill Killed, Leaving Only GARVEE Bond Bill
- University of Idaho Benjamin Cover Speaks on Gerrymandering and Redistricting
