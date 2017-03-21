Evening Report – Tue., Mar 21, 2017 – Moscow Police Station
KRFP | March 21, 2017 | 7:26 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: City of Moscow, Crime, Gritman, Highway Construction, Idaho Legislature, Infrastructure, Moscow Police, Police, Police Station, State of Washington, Transportation
- City of Moscow Considering Purchasing Federal Building from Gritman for Police Station & City Offices
- Big Idaho Transportation Bill Amended
- House Committee Kills Idaho Crime Victims’ Rights Constitutional Amendment
- Washington Coalition Says State Needs $190 Billion for Infrastructure over Next 20 Years
