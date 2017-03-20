Evening Report – Mon., Mar 20, 2017 – Standing Rock Treaty Rights
KRFP | March 20, 2017 | 7:35 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: abortion, Dan Foreman, Health, Idaho Legislature, Native Americans, Standing Rock Resistance, Telemedicine, Treaty Rights
- Attorneys with the Tribes Speak About Treaty Rights at Standing Rock
- Idaho Senate Votes to Repeal Telemedicine Abortion Ban, Sen. Foreman Urges Votes Against
- Weak $10 Million Health Coverage Gap Bill Fails in Idaho Senate
