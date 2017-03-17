Evening Report – Fri., Mar 17, 2017 – 3rd St. Bridge
KRFP | March 17, 2017 | 6:56 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Agriculture, Bridges, Butch Otter, City of Moscow, Elections, Field Burning, Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, Income Tax, Pedestrians, Racism, Spokane, Taxes, Third Street, Third Street Bridge, Traffic
Tags: Agriculture, Bridges, Butch Otter, City of Moscow, Elections, Field Burning, Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, Income Tax, Pedestrians, Racism, Spokane, Taxes, Third Street, Third Street Bridge, Traffic
- Citizens for a Livable Community Addresses Moscow City Council about Possibility of a Vehicular Bridge over Paradise Creek on 3rd St.
- Idaho Environmental Quality Board votes to Allow More Field Burning Pollution
- Racist Fliers Target Minorities in Spokane
- Governor Otter Opposes Bill to Repeal Sales Tax on Food
- Bill to Limit Early Voting in Idaho Killed
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply