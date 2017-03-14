Evening Report – Tue., Mar 14, 2017 – Flooding

Palouse River Likely to Flood, Paradise Creek Might Flood

Latah County Expected to Make Emergency Declaration

Idaho House Votes for Bill Prohibiting School Districts from Promoting Bonds & Levies

Washington Legislation Would Make it Easier to Commit Heroin or Opioid Addicts by Declaring Them Gravely Disabled

Moscow Police to Target Distracted Driving on UI Mom’s Weekend



