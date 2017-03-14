Evening Report – Tue., Mar 14, 2017 – Flooding
KRFP | March 14, 2017 | 7:43 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: City of Moscow, Distracted Drivers, Drugs, Education, Elections, Flooding, General Bond Election, Health, Idaho Legislature, Latah County, Moscow Police, Narcotics, Police, Traffic, Washington Legislature, Weather
- Palouse River Likely to Flood, Paradise Creek Might Flood
- Latah County Expected to Make Emergency Declaration
- Idaho House Votes for Bill Prohibiting School Districts from Promoting Bonds & Levies
- Washington Legislation Would Make it Easier to Commit Heroin or Opioid Addicts by Declaring Them Gravely Disabled
- Moscow Police to Target Distracted Driving on UI Mom’s Weekend
