Evening Report – Mon., Mar 13, 2017 – Coal Rolling

Coal Rolling Ban Killed in Idaho Senate by 18-16 Vote with Sen. Dan Foreman Voting Against. Bill would have Banned Practice of Spewing Soot or Smoke at Targets from Vehicle

Rep. Troy Promotes Bill to Add Remote Video Testimony for House Committees

Moscow Committee Forwards FY 2018 Janitorial Contract to Full Council

Montana Drivers May Not Be Able to Board Airliners with Only State Drivers License after January 2018



