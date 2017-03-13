Evening Report – Mon., Mar 13, 2017 – Coal Rolling
KRFP | March 13, 2017 | 9:46 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Air Pollution, Caroline Nilsson Troy, City of Moscow, Coal Rolling, Dan Foreman, Environment, Janitors, Montana, Real ID Act
- Coal Rolling Ban Killed in Idaho Senate by 18-16 Vote with Sen. Dan Foreman Voting Against. Bill would have Banned Practice of Spewing Soot or Smoke at Targets from Vehicle
- Rep. Troy Promotes Bill to Add Remote Video Testimony for House Committees
- Moscow Committee Forwards FY 2018 Janitorial Contract to Full Council
- Montana Drivers May Not Be Able to Board Airliners with Only State Drivers License after January 2018
