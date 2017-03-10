Evening Report – Fri., Mar 10, 2017 – Immigration Law
KRFP | March 10, 2017 | 6:42 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: aclu, Broadband, Construction, Education, Flooding, Health, Human Rights, Idaho Legislature, immigration, JFAC, McCleary Case, Pullman, Ritchie Eppink, Transportation, Washington Legislature, Weather, zoning
Tags: aclu, Broadband, Construction, Education, Flooding, Health, Human Rights, Idaho Legislature, immigration, JFAC, McCleary Case, Pullman, Ritchie Eppink, Transportation, Washington Legislature, Weather, zoning
- ACLU of Idaho Legal Director Ritchie Eppink on Basic Concepts of Immigration Law
- Pullman Board of Adjustment Approves Major 5 Story Apartment Building Downtown
- Minor Flooding in Moscow Recedes
- JFAC Approves Health & Welfare, Transportation, Ed Board Budgets
- Washington House Approves Delay in Local School Levy Limits
- Idaho Settles with Broadband Contractors
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply