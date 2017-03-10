Evening Report – Fri., Mar 10, 2017 – Immigration Law

ACLU of Idaho Legal Director Ritchie Eppink on Basic Concepts of Immigration Law

Pullman Board of Adjustment Approves Major 5 Story Apartment Building Downtown

Minor Flooding in Moscow Recedes

JFAC Approves Health & Welfare, Transportation, Ed Board Budgets

Washington House Approves Delay in Local School Levy Limits

Idaho Settles with Broadband Contractors



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi