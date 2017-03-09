Evening Report – Thu., Mar 9, 2017 – Teachers’ Student Loans
KRFP | March 9, 2017 | 6:53 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bill Lambert, Education, flood, Idaho Legislature, JFAC, paradise creek, Snow, Student Loans, Washington Legislature, Weather, Women
Tags: Bill Lambert, Education, flood, Idaho Legislature, JFAC, paradise creek, Snow, Student Loans, Washington Legislature, Weather, Women
- House Committee Votes to Introduce Rural Teacher Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
- J-FAC Approves $10 Million Each for LCSC & UI Buildings
- Moscow Gets 7″ of Snow, Closing Schools
- Flood Watch in Effect for Paradise Creek until 7 pm Friday
- Despite 60 Inches of Snow this Winter, Moscow Mayor Lambert Says Snow Removal Has Not Gone Much Over Budget
- Washington House Votes to Modify Equal Pay Act to Help Women
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply