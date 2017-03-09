Evening Report – Thu., Mar 9, 2017 – Teachers’ Student Loans

House Committee Votes to Introduce Rural Teacher Student Loan Forgiveness Bill

J-FAC Approves $10 Million Each for LCSC & UI Buildings

Moscow Gets 7″ of Snow, Closing Schools

Flood Watch in Effect for Paradise Creek until 7 pm Friday

Despite 60 Inches of Snow this Winter, Moscow Mayor Lambert Says Snow Removal Has Not Gone Much Over Budget

Washington House Votes to Modify Equal Pay Act to Help Women



