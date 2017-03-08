Evening Report – Wed., Mar 8, 2017 – 3rd Street Bridge
KRFP | March 8, 2017 | 10:58 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: asbestos, City of Moscow, Third Street, Third Street Bridge, Traffic, Washington Legislature, Wolves
- Moscow Residents Keep Pressure on for Pedestrian Third Street Bridge and Against Vehicular Bridge
- J-FAC Approves $400,000 for Wolf Killing even thought Wolf Depredation Budget already has $600,000
- Washington House Passes Bill Preventing Drivers from Using Hand-Held Devices
- Idaho Committee Rejects Asbestos Lawsuit Bill
