Evening Report – Wed., Mar 8, 2017 – 3rd Street Bridge

Moscow Residents Keep Pressure on for Pedestrian Third Street Bridge and Against Vehicular Bridge

J-FAC Approves $400,000 for Wolf Killing even thought Wolf Depredation Budget already has $600,000

Washington House Passes Bill Preventing Drivers from Using Hand-Held Devices

Idaho Committee Rejects Asbestos Lawsuit Bill



