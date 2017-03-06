Evening Report – Mon., Mar 6, 2017 – Public Lands Rally

Nearly 3000 Reported to have Attended Rally Supporting Federal Public Lands

Spokane County Sheriff Knezovich Claims Sheriffs will Defy Inslee’s Order to not Cooperate with ICE’s Immigration Sweeps

Idaho House Panel Approves Bill Legalizing Telemedicine Abortions

Washington Senate Passes Student Media Free Speech Bill



