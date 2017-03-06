Evening Report – Mon., Mar 6, 2017 – Public Lands Rally
March 6, 2017 | Evening Report
Tags: abortion, Donald Trump, Education, Environment, Federal Lands, Ozzie Knezovich, recreation, Students, Telemedicine
- Nearly 3000 Reported to have Attended Rally Supporting Federal Public Lands
- Spokane County Sheriff Knezovich Claims Sheriffs will Defy Inslee’s Order to not Cooperate with ICE’s Immigration Sweeps
- Idaho House Panel Approves Bill Legalizing Telemedicine Abortions
- Washington Senate Passes Student Media Free Speech Bill
