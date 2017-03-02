Evening Report – Thu., Mar 2, 2017 – UI Immigrants
KRFP | March 2, 2017 | 7:08 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Civil Forfeiture, Crime, Education, Faculty Senate, Gas and Oil Conservation Commission, Idaho Legislature, immigration, Judy Boyle, Oil, University of Idaho, WSU
Tags: Civil Forfeiture, Crime, Education, Faculty Senate, Gas and Oil Conservation Commission, Idaho Legislature, immigration, Judy Boyle, Oil, University of Idaho, WSU
- University of Idaho Faculty Senate Drafting Immigration Policy Proposal to Increase Safety of Foreign Students & Employees
- Idaho Rep. Judy Boyle Proposes Rewrite of State Oil & Gas Law
- WSU Receives Report on Student Conduct Board after Complaints about Handling Football Player Investigations
- Civil Forfeiture Limits Passed in Idaho House
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply