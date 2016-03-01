Evening Report – Wed., Mar 1, 2016 – 2 Tier Drivers Licenses

Washington Senate Approves Creating 2-Tier Drivers License System to Partially Comply with the Federal Real ID Act

Idaho Senate Kills Article V Constitutional Convention Bill

New Bill Would Exempt Legislative E-mails from Idaho Open Records Act

Key Idaho Lawmaker Says Legislation Closing Health Care Insurance Gap Unlikely



