Evening Report – Wed., Mar 27, 2017 – Legislature Adjourns
KRFP | March 29, 2017 | 8:56 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Campaign Finance, Congress, Cyanide, Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, Internet, Internet Service Providers, Taxes, Transportation, USDA, Wildlife, Wildlife Services Agency
- Idaho Legislature Adjourns for the Year, Repealing 6% Sales Tax on Groceries and Passing Major Transportation Package
- Members of Congress from Idaho & Washington Who Voted for Bill Allowing Internet Service Providers to Sell Browsing Histories Received Thousands from the Telecom Companies
- USDA Wildlife Service Division Cyanide Trap that Killed Dog & Almost Killed Boy Near Pocatello was Placed there Against Agency Rules
