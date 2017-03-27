Evening Report – Wed., Mar 27, 2017 – Legislature Adjourns

Idaho Legislature Adjourns for the Year, Repealing 6% Sales Tax on Groceries and Passing Major Transportation Package

Members of Congress from Idaho & Washington Who Voted for Bill Allowing Internet Service Providers to Sell Browsing Histories Received Thousands from the Telecom Companies

USDA Wildlife Service Division Cyanide Trap that Killed Dog & Almost Killed Boy Near Pocatello was Placed there Against Agency Rules



