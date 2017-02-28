Evening Report – tue., Feb 28, 2017 – Public Lands
KRFP | February 28, 2017 | 7:13 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Asset Forfeiture, Education, Federal Lands, Idaho Legislature, J-FAC, Jay Inslee, Police, USFS, Water
- Those Concerned about Public Lands Prepare to Oppose Congressional Bills Impacting Federal Land
- Moscow Saving 600,000 per Year with Water Rebate Program
- Asset Forfeiture Protection Bill Advances in Idaho Legislature
- J-FAC Approves Higher Education Budget
