Evening Report – Mon., Feb 27, 2017 – Education Budget
KRFP | February 27, 2017 | 6:46 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bob Ferguson, Cannabis, Education, Idaho Legislature, JFAC
- J-FAC Approves 6.3% Increase in Public Schools Budget for FY 2018
- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Says He’ll Challenge Trump Administration if it Attacks Legalized Recreational Pot
- 3 Latah County School Districts to Hold Levy Elections March 14th
