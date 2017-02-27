Evening Report – Mon., Feb 27, 2017 – Education Budget

J-FAC Approves 6.3% Increase in Public Schools Budget for FY 2018

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Says He’ll Challenge Trump Administration if it Attacks Legalized Recreational Pot

3 Latah County School Districts to Hold Levy Elections March 14th



