Evening Report – Fri., Feb 24, 2017 – Town Hall

Chants of “Do Your Job” echo at 1912 Center as Crowd of 200 Addresses Empty Chairs for Risch, Crapo & Labrador

Inslee Issues Executive Order Telling State Employees & Local Police Cannot Help ICE Enforce Immigration Laws by Routinely Checking People’s Residency

Idaho Committee Votes to Call for Federal Constitutional Convention



