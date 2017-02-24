Evening Report – Fri., Feb 24, 2017 – Town Hall
KRFP | February 24, 2017 | 7:22 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Constitutional Convention, Education, Environment, Health, ICE, Idaho Legislature, immigration, Jay Inslee, Jim Risch, Mike Crapo, Police, Raul Labrador, State of Washington, Town Hall
- Chants of “Do Your Job” echo at 1912 Center as Crowd of 200 Addresses Empty Chairs for Risch, Crapo & Labrador
- Inslee Issues Executive Order Telling State Employees & Local Police Cannot Help ICE Enforce Immigration Laws by Routinely Checking People’s Residency
- Idaho Committee Votes to Call for Federal Constitutional Convention
