Evening Report- Wed., Feb 22, 2017 – Fiber Optic Fixed / Welcoming City Passes
KRFP | February 22, 2017 | 6:31 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: 911, City of Moscow, Columbia Generating Station, Constitutional Convention, Energy, Fiber Optic, Human Rights, Idaho Constitution, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Land Board, Idaho Legislature, Land Lines, nuclear energy, Plummer, US Constitution, USFS
- 9-1-1 and Land Lines Restored after Severed Fiber Optic Line Fixed Near Plummer
- Moscow Council Votes for Resolution Providing & Enhancing a “Friendly and Diverse Community”
- Economic Report Says Shutting Down Columbia Generating Station Nuclear Power Plant at Richland and Concentrating on Renewables Could Save Northwest Ratepayers Half a Billion Dollars over Decade
- Very Few Idaho Lawmakers Attend Capitol Talk Warning about Voting for Article V Constitutional Convention
- Idaho Land Board Considering Purchasing Forest Service Land in Latah County & Elsewhere While Environmental Groups Expose up to 300 Unconstitutional Sales of State Endowment Land
