  • 9-1-1 and Land Lines Restored after Severed Fiber Optic Line Fixed Near Plummer
  • Moscow Council Votes for Resolution Providing & Enhancing a “Friendly and Diverse Community”
  • Economic Report Says Shutting Down Columbia Generating Station Nuclear Power Plant at Richland and Concentrating on Renewables Could Save Northwest Ratepayers Half a Billion Dollars over Decade
  • Very Few Idaho Lawmakers Attend Capitol Talk Warning about Voting for Article V Constitutional Convention
  • Idaho Land Board Considering Purchasing Forest Service Land in Latah County & Elsewhere While Environmental Groups Expose up to 300 Unconstitutional Sales of State Endowment Land


