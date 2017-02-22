Evening Report- Wed., Feb 22, 2017 – Fiber Optic Fixed / Welcoming City Passes

9-1-1 and Land Lines Restored after Severed Fiber Optic Line Fixed Near Plummer

Moscow Council Votes for Resolution Providing & Enhancing a “Friendly and Diverse Community”

Economic Report Says Shutting Down Columbia Generating Station Nuclear Power Plant at Richland and Concentrating on Renewables Could Save Northwest Ratepayers Half a Billion Dollars over Decade

Very Few Idaho Lawmakers Attend Capitol Talk Warning about Voting for Article V Constitutional Convention

Idaho Land Board Considering Purchasing Forest Service Land in Latah County & Elsewhere While Environmental Groups Expose up to 300 Unconstitutional Sales of State Endowment Land



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi