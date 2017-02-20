Evening Report – Tue., Feb 21,2017 – Sanctuary Bill

Sanctuary Municipalities still in Crosshairs in Idaho Rep. Greg Chaney’s Amended Bill

Debate on Bill to Change Native American Gaming Rules in Idaho House Committee

Idaho House Passes Joint Memorial Directing State Government to Take Action Against any Salmon Reintroduction Upstream from Hell’s Canyon



