Evening Report – Tue., Feb 21,2017 – Sanctuary Bill
KRFP | February 21, 2017 | 6:55 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Dams, Environment, Gambling, Hells Canyon, Human Rights, Native Americans, Salmon, Sanctuary Cities, Snake River
- Sanctuary Municipalities still in Crosshairs in Idaho Rep. Greg Chaney’s Amended Bill
- Debate on Bill to Change Native American Gaming Rules in Idaho House Committee
- Idaho House Passes Joint Memorial Directing State Government to Take Action Against any Salmon Reintroduction Upstream from Hell’s Canyon
