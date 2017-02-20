Evening Report – Mon., Feb 20, 2017 – Boat Inspections

Idaho Lawmakers to Allocate $710,000 in Emergency Funds for More Boat Inspections for Quagga & Zebra Mussels

Palouse Action League Plans 1912 Center Town Hall on Trump Administration Concerns Thursday Night

Seattle Mass Shooter Sentenced to 112 Years in Prison



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi