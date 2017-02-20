Evening Report – Mon., Feb 20, 2017 – Boat Inspections
KRFP | February 20, 2017 | 7:14 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Boat Inspections, Crime, Donald Trump, Idaho Legislature, Indivisable, Invasive Species, Jim Risch, Mike Crapo, Palouse Action League, Raul Labrador
- Idaho Lawmakers to Allocate $710,000 in Emergency Funds for More Boat Inspections for Quagga & Zebra Mussels
- Palouse Action League Plans 1912 Center Town Hall on Trump Administration Concerns Thursday Night
- Seattle Mass Shooter Sentenced to 112 Years in Prison
