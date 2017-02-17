Evening Report – Fri., Feb 17, 2017 – ICE Raid Changes
KRFP | February 17, 2017 | 6:59 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Education, Flooding, ICE, Idaho Legislature, immigration, Maria Andrade, Police, Police Brutality, Smoking, Spokane County, UI Law School, Washington Legislature, Weather
- Immigration Attorney Maria Andrade Speaks about the Impact of ICE Raids on Families & Communities
- Ed Board Allows UI Law School to Teach 1st Year Law Courses in Boise
- Flooding Damages Roads in Spokane county
- Police Use of Deadly Force Bill Passes Washington Legislature Committee
- Bill to Increase Tobacco Age to 21 Introduced in Idaho Senate
