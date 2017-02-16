Evening Report – Thu., Feb 16, 2017 – ICE Raids, Police State
KRFP | February 16, 2017 | 7:43 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: aclu, Elections, Flooding, ICE, Idaho Legislature, immigration, paradise creek, Richard Eppink, University of Washington, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, Weather, Wildlife, Wolves
- ACLU of Idaho Legal Director Richard Eppink Speaks of Immigration Enforcement and their Role in the Growing Police State
- Attorney Maria Andrade Speaks about ICE Raids and their Impact on Children and Communities
- Paradise Creek is Over It’s Banks; Flood Warning in Effect Until Tomorrow
- Idaho House Committee Approves Bill to Limit Early Voting
- Washington Fish & Wildlife & University of Washington to Study Wolves
