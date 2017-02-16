Evening Report – Thu., Feb 16, 2017 – ICE Raids, Police State

ACLU of Idaho Legal Director Richard Eppink Speaks of Immigration Enforcement and their Role in the Growing Police State

Attorney Maria Andrade Speaks about ICE Raids and their Impact on Children and Communities

Paradise Creek is Over It’s Banks; Flood Warning in Effect Until Tomorrow

Idaho House Committee Approves Bill to Limit Early Voting

Washington Fish & Wildlife & University of Washington to Study Wolves



