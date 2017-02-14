Evening Report – Tue., Feb 14, 2017 – Welcoming Immigrants
KRFP | February 14, 2017 | 7:36 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Avista, Bill Lambert, City of Moscow, Farmers Market, Human Rights, immigration, Jim Risch, Mike Crapo, Paul Kimmell, Streetlights
- Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert Proposes Resolution on Welcoming Immigrants
- Moscow & Lewiston Residents Visit Senators Crapo & Risch’s Lewiston Offices to Demand Support for Immigrant Rights
- Avista Regional Manager Paul Kimmell Gives Moscow Committee Report on Replacing Streetlights with Blue-Tinged Bulbs
- Moscow Committee Hears Staff Recommendation to Keep Farmers Market Vendor Fees the Same
