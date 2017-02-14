Evening Report – Tue., Feb 14, 2017 – Welcoming Immigrants

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert Proposes Resolution on Welcoming Immigrants

Moscow & Lewiston Residents Visit Senators Crapo & Risch’s Lewiston Offices to Demand Support for Immigrant Rights

Avista Regional Manager Paul Kimmell Gives Moscow Committee Report on Replacing Streetlights with Blue-Tinged Bulbs

Moscow Committee Hears Staff Recommendation to Keep Farmers Market Vendor Fees the Same



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi