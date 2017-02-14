  • Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert Proposes Resolution on Welcoming Immigrants
  • Moscow & Lewiston Residents Visit Senators Crapo & Risch’s Lewiston Offices to Demand Support for Immigrant Rights
  • Avista Regional Manager Paul Kimmell Gives Moscow Committee Report on Replacing Streetlights with Blue-Tinged Bulbs
  • Moscow Committee Hears Staff Recommendation to Keep Farmers Market Vendor Fees the Same


