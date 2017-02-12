  • Rep. Fred Wood’s $10 Million Idaho Health Care Coverage Gap Bill “is not Comprehensive Care.”
  • Washington Republicans & Democrats Propose Separate Basic Education Funding Plans for Complying with State Supreme Court McCleary Decision
  • State Senator Dan Foreman Calls Climate Change a Hoax as Lawmakers Move to Eliminate Mention of Climate Change from School Science Curriculum Standards
  • Idaho House Committee Introduces Body Camera Footage Bill
  • Audience Hears from Growers & Others in Panel About Local Foods


