Evening Report – Mon., Feb 12, 2017 – Gap Population
KRFP | February 13, 2017 | 7:39 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Body Cameras, Dan Foreman, Education, Farming, Food, Fred Wood, Health, Idaho Legislature, McCleary Case, Police, Science Curriculum, Washington Legislature
- Rep. Fred Wood’s $10 Million Idaho Health Care Coverage Gap Bill “is not Comprehensive Care.”
- Washington Republicans & Democrats Propose Separate Basic Education Funding Plans for Complying with State Supreme Court McCleary Decision
- State Senator Dan Foreman Calls Climate Change a Hoax as Lawmakers Move to Eliminate Mention of Climate Change from School Science Curriculum Standards
- Idaho House Committee Introduces Body Camera Footage Bill
- Audience Hears from Growers & Others in Panel About Local Foods
