Evening Report – Mon., Feb 12, 2017 – Gap Population

Rep. Fred Wood’s $10 Million Idaho Health Care Coverage Gap Bill “is not Comprehensive Care.”

Washington Republicans & Democrats Propose Separate Basic Education Funding Plans for Complying with State Supreme Court McCleary Decision

State Senator Dan Foreman Calls Climate Change a Hoax as Lawmakers Move to Eliminate Mention of Climate Change from School Science Curriculum Standards

Idaho House Committee Introduces Body Camera Footage Bill

Audience Hears from Growers & Others in Panel About Local Foods



